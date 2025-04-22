(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a market analyst for Reuters.)

LITTLETON, Colorado - China's power system has notched up several new clean energy generation records during the January to March quarter of 2025, cementing the country's position as the global leader in clean electricity production.

Total clean electricity generation in China during the first quarter of the year was just over 951 terawatt hours (TWh), according to data from energy think tank Ember.

That was the highest first-quarter total on record, was up 19% from the same period in 2024, and sharply exceeded the growth pace of clean power in other major markets, including Europe and the United States.

The growth in clean output also helped lift its share of China's generation mix to a record 39% for the January to March quarter, up from a 34% share during the same months last year.

SOLAR SHINES

Wind farms were China's largest source of clean power during the opening quarter of 2025, with the 307 TWh of wind electricity accounting for a record 13% share of total generation during the quarter.

However, solar farms registered the largest overall output increase from the opening quarter of 2024, with total solar generation expanding by 48% to 254 TWh. Solar's share of total generation was a record 10%.

New capacity helped both solar and wind assets generate more electricity than hydro dams for the first time during the January to March period, ensuring that renewable energy sources continue to expand their share in China's generation mix.

Hydro power output was 7% higher in the first quarter of 2025 from the same months of 2024 at 226 TWh, while nuclear output was 13% up at 117 TWh.

FOSSIL CUTS

Thanks to sharply higher supplies of clean power, China's utilities were able to reduce output from coal and natural gas plants during the January to March window from the year before.

Coal-fired power output - which remains China's largest overall electricity source - declined by 4% from the opening quarter of 2024 to 1,421 TWh, while coal's share of the generation mix fell to 58% from 63%.

Gas-fired plant output also shrank by 4% to 67 TWh, while total fossil fuel production also dropped by 4% to 2,445 TWh.

GLOBAL TRENDS

The expansion in China's clean power output dwarfs the growth pace of clean power in other major markets.

The 19% swell in China's clean power generation during January to March from the year before compares to just a 6% expansion in clean generation in the United States and a 5% contraction in clean power output in Europe.

And this year's growth pace follows China's 15% expansion in clean generation in 2024, which was more than double the 6% expansion posted by both Europe and the United States last year.

China's clean generation lead over Europe and the United States looks set to swell further in the coming months as China's mammoth solar farms boost overall clean output to its annual peak around July and August.

Fossil fuel-fired generation in China also looks set to grow heading into the summer, as the higher temperatures across the country tend to trigger increased demand for power-hungry air conditioning systems.

But with hydro dam production also set to peak during the summer alongside solar, China's overall clean electricity generation looks set to keep growing to ensure that 2025 sets another record for clean power output in the country.

