KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait Airways Corporation (KAC) has denied the reports circulating on social media with false advertisements about job openings in KAC that include inaccurate details regarding salaries and benefits in various specialties, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

The airline stressed the need to rely solely on official sources, its website, or verified social media accounts, for accurate information, to avoid falling for misleading or fraudulent job offers.

KAC clarified that it has taken the necessary legal action against individuals responsible for publishing or spreading false information that damages the company’s reputation and harms the interests of the national carrier.

