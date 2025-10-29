KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Social Affairs on Tuesday announced the launch of the second phase of its plan to Kuwaitize supervisory positions in cooperative societies, officials said.

Undersecretary Dr. Khaled Al-Ajmi said the new phase covers 47 vacant supervisory positions across 18 cooperative societies. The initiative follows directives from Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila and aims to empower qualified national cadres and enhance their representation in leadership roles within the cooperative sector.

Applications for the positions will be accepted electronically from November 16 to 30 via the “Fakhruna” platform of the Public Authority for Manpower. Dr. Al-Ajmi noted that the evaluation will involve an integrated electronic test, which is a prerequisite for personal interviews.

He praised the Kuwaitization Committee at the Ministry of Social Affairs and the Public Authority for Manpower for organizing the evaluation process and overseeing electronic submission and auditing procedures.

“The ministry is working within an integrated institutional framework to raise the efficiency of the national workforce and expand its participation in cooperative work, in line with the state’s goals for administrative reform and job localization,” Dr. Al-Ajmi added.

