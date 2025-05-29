KUWAIT CITY - The Civil Service Bureau has announced that the suspension of new expatriate teacher hires will remain in effect until the Civil Service Board approves a detailed job requirements plan and nominates qualified Kuwaiti candidates from the central employment system, in line with the Ministry of Education’s needs for specific teaching specializations.

In a parallel development, the Ministry of Education is preparing to terminate the contracts of 60 expatriate employees—55 teachers and five administrators, who have reached the legal limit of public service. According to informed sources, the ministry's administrative sector has completed an inventory of non-Kuwaiti staff who have served more than 34 years across various educational levels and districts, as well as the ministry’s central office.

The termination of expatriate teaching staff will take effect at the end of the 2024–2025 academic year, while the dismissal of administrative employees is scheduled for the end of the calendar year in December 2025.

These measures are part of Kuwait’s long-standing policy to replace expatriate workers with national citizens in government roles, particularly in sectors where local talent is now sufficient, such as education. The initiative is aimed at strengthening workforce nationalization and creating more employment opportunities for Kuwaitis.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).