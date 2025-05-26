RIYADH — The Ministry of Tourism has announced an increase in wage support for Saudi workers in the tourism sector, raising the financial contribution provided through the Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) from 30% to 50%.



The updated support applies to 43 job roles and licensed tourism activities, as part of the ministry’s broader effort to localize the sector and empower national talent.



The initiative is part of the "Ahlaha" program, which aims to equip and employ Saudi nationals in tourism-related professions by enhancing job stability, workforce sustainability, and overall attractiveness of tourism careers for citizens.



The ministry emphasized that the move aligns with its ongoing collaboration with relevant government entities to increase Saudization levels across the tourism industry.



The goal is to make tourism a key sector for employment and sustainable economic growth.



The enhanced wage subsidy program, administered by the HRDF, is designed to support private-sector employers by covering a portion of Saudi employees’ wages, thereby improving job security and incentivizing hiring.



The ministry is also advancing national workforce readiness through diverse and modern training programs under "Ahlaha," offered both locally and internationally to upskill Saudi talent and align with global tourism standards.



The HADAF wage support program plays a critical role in promoting long-term employment for Saudi citizens by sharing salary costs with employers, ultimately strengthening the domestic labor market.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).