Dubai-based Al Habtoor Group is looking to invest in Syria as the country moves forward with reconstruction and economic recovery.

The company’s founding chairman, Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, confirmed on Monday his plans to visit Syria in the coming days to explore potential investment and cooperation opportunities.

The UAE entrepreneur will lead a high-level delegation of senior executives from Al Habtoor Group, a diversified business with interests in the hospitality, automotive, car leasing, real estate, education and publishing sectors.

“Syria is a country rich in culture, history and capable people. We believe in its future potential and are eager to play a role in its revival through meaningful projects that generate employment,” said Al Habtoor.

He said the company looks to Syria “with great confidence,” citing the energy and resilience of its citizens.

“As an Arab group with regional roots, we consider it both a moral and economic responsibility to stand as a partner in rebuilding stable and thriving societies.”

Prior to the businessman’s visit, a team of senior officials from the company will arrive in Damascus to conduct preliminary exploratory studies and meet with relevant authorities.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

Seban.scaria@lseg.com