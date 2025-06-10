JP Morgan has appointed former UK country head Claude Kurzo as its new Head of Middle East for its asset management division, effective immediately.

Kurzo joined JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) in 2012 and has held senior leadership roles in London, New York and Zurich, including Global Head of Strategy, Country Head Switzerland and Country Head UK.

Before joining JPMAM, Kurzo worked for McKinsey in the Middle East and Switzerland.

In his current role, Kurzo will report to Patrick Thomson, EMEA CEO at JPMAM.

The investment bank said the appointment of Kurzo marks the next step for JPMAM as it seeks to expand its presence in the Middle East.

Kurzo’s appointment comes weeks after Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of the firm’s asset and wealth management business said at the Qatar Economic Forum that the US lender was planning to add more than 100 staffers to its businesses across the Middle East in a bid to ramp up operations in the region. With the new hires, the bank’s current head count of 370 employees will inch closer to 500 in the Middle East.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

