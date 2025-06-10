Muscat Finance has revealed plans to establish a non-convertible, unsecured, unsubordinated bond programme at a total value of 50 million Omani rials ($130 million) as it looks to tap the debt market.

The programme will be issued in multiple tranches, with the first tranche amounting to OMR 5 million, with a greenshoe option of OMR 2.5 million.

The bonds will be listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange, following regulatory approval.

Muscat Clearing and Depository has been appointed as lead agents.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com