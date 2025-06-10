Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, dollar tentative ahead of US-China talks outcome

* Oil up as market watches US-China trade talks

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls as traders watch US-China trade talks in London

* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE shares end higher as outcome of US-China trade talks awaited

* OPEC oil output rises in May but compensation cuts limit hike, Reuters survey finds

* Iran to present counter-proposal to US, Trump says talks to resume

 

 

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad And Ethiopian Airlines Start Strategic Codeshare Partnership

* Emirati businessman Khalaf Al Habtoor to visit Syria to explore investment opportunities, group says

* Emirates NBD Partners With Siemens To Boost Financing For Green Infra Projects

 

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi crude oil supply to China to dip in July, sources say

* Saudi Arabia's first-quarter GDP grows by 3.4%, beating flash estimates

 

ISRAEL

* Bank of Israel MPC voted 5-0 to hold rates over inflation concerns

* UN says most flour delivered in Gaza looted or taken by starving people

* Italy and Israeli Paragon part ways after spyware affair

 

IRAN

* IAEA chief relays Iran warning against Israeli strikes on nuclear facilities

 

