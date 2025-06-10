PHOTO
Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, dollar tentative ahead of US-China talks outcome
* Oil up as market watches US-China trade talks
* PRECIOUS-Gold falls as traders watch US-China trade talks in London
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE shares end higher as outcome of US-China trade talks awaited
* OPEC oil output rises in May but compensation cuts limit hike, Reuters survey finds
* Iran to present counter-proposal to US, Trump says talks to resume
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etihad And Ethiopian Airlines Start Strategic Codeshare Partnership
* Emirati businessman Khalaf Al Habtoor to visit Syria to explore investment opportunities, group says
* Emirates NBD Partners With Siemens To Boost Financing For Green Infra Projects
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi crude oil supply to China to dip in July, sources say
* Saudi Arabia's first-quarter GDP grows by 3.4%, beating flash estimates
ISRAEL
* Bank of Israel MPC voted 5-0 to hold rates over inflation concerns
* UN says most flour delivered in Gaza looted or taken by starving people
* Italy and Israeli Paragon part ways after spyware affair
IRAN
* IAEA chief relays Iran warning against Israeli strikes on nuclear facilities
(Compiled by Bangalore newsroom)