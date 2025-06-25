PHOTO
Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets stabilise, dollar droops following Middle East truce
* Oil prices rise as investors assess Iran-Israel ceasefire
* PRECIOUS-Gold firms as dollar, yields slip; markets watch Israel-Iran truce
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle Eastern bourses advance on Iran-Israel ceasefire
* Fragile ceasefire holding, Trump envoy says peace talks with Iran 'promising'
* Chaos for thousands of passengers stranded at Doha airport, long queues in Dubai
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Gulf ceasefire leaves market facing known unknowns
* Japanese megabanks weigh Middle East evacuations, JPMorgan limits travel
* LNG freight rates hit 8-mth top on tight tanker availability, Mideast conflict
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Fitch Affirms The United Arab Emirates At 'Aa-' Outlook Stable
* Dubai Crude for September to be priced at $10.00 cents/bbl below Oman
IRAN
* US strikes may have set back Iran nuclear program only months, sources say
* Russia aims to boost grains, vegoil exports to Iran
* Trump says China can buy Iranian oil, but urges it to purchase US crude
ISRAEL
* ANALYSIS-Netanyahu sees redemption in Iran war, but Gaza looms large
* Britain's Co-op to stop sourcing from Israel
EGYPT
* Egypt bought several hundred thousand tons of wheat for July/Aug delivery, sources say
MOROCCO
* Moroccan central bank holds benchmark interest rate at 2.25%
