INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets stabilise, dollar droops following Middle East truce

* Oil prices rise as investors assess Iran-Israel ceasefire

* PRECIOUS-Gold firms as dollar, yields slip; markets watch Israel-Iran truce

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle Eastern bourses advance on Iran-Israel ceasefire

* Fragile ceasefire holding, Trump envoy says peace talks with Iran 'promising'

* Chaos for thousands of passengers stranded at Doha airport, long queues in Dubai

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Gulf ceasefire leaves market facing known unknowns

* Japanese megabanks weigh Middle East evacuations, JPMorgan limits travel

* LNG freight rates hit 8-mth top on tight tanker availability, Mideast conflict

 

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Fitch Affirms The United Arab Emirates At 'Aa-' Outlook Stable

* Dubai Crude for September to be priced at $10.00 cents/bbl below Oman

 

IRAN

* US strikes may have set back Iran nuclear program only months, sources say

* Russia aims to boost grains, vegoil exports to Iran

* Trump says China can buy Iranian oil, but urges it to purchase US crude

 

ISRAEL

* ANALYSIS-Netanyahu sees redemption in Iran war, but Gaza looms large

* Britain's Co-op to stop sourcing from Israel

 

EGYPT

* Egypt bought several hundred thousand tons of wheat for July/Aug delivery, sources say

 

MOROCCO

* Moroccan central bank holds benchmark interest rate at 2.25%

