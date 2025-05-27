Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares dip, dollar struggles after Trump's tariff backflip

* Oil edges down as potential higher OPEC+ output eyed

* PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near two-week high on dollar weakness, US fiscal woes

* Palestinian official says Hamas agrees to Gaza proposal, Israel dismisses it

* Eight OPEC+ countries to meet on May 31, not June 1 - three sources

* US-backed aid group begins Gaza operations as airstrikes kill dozens

* Gulf Cooperation Council, Malaysia agree to launch free trade talks, GCC says

* Iran says it could survive if US nuclear talks end without a deal

SAUDI ARABIA

* Kuwait and Saudi Arabia announce oil discovery in Neutral Zone

* Saudi official denies reports alcohol ban will be lifted

* Arabian Pipes Signs Contract With Saudi Aramco

* Saudi Exchange announces listing of United Carton Industries' shares on main market on May 27

UAE

* ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs

IRAQ * Iraq's April oil exports at 100.95 million barrels, ministry says * Baghdad sues Iraqi Kurds over US energy deals

ISRAEL * Bank of Israel holds rates but worried by possible inflation acceleration