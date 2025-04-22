RIYADH — Saudi Arabia announced on Monday the decision to localize 41 professions in the tourism sector in private sector establishments.



The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD), in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, will implement the decision in three phases, of which the first phase will begin on 22 April 2026.

This comes as part of the government's efforts to provide more stimulating job opportunities for male and female citizens across the Kingdom.



The new Saudization drive will cover 41 leadership and specialized professions, most notably hotel manager, hotel operations manager, hotel control manager, travel agency manager, planning and development manager, tourism development specialist, tourist guide specialist, tourist organizer, hotel specialist, site guide, purchasing specialist, sales specialist, and hotel receptionist.



The first phase of implementation of the Saudization decision will begin on April 22, 2026, while the second phase will start on January 3, 2027, and the third and final phase on January 2, 2028. This decision will be applicable to all private sector tourism establishments.



The MHRSD has issued a procedural guide that contains details about the decision, including professions that are going to be Saudized, percentages of Saudization and the like on its website so as to inform employers and establishments about the mechanism for calculating Saudization and the prescribed penalties for violators.



It is worthy to note that this decision is a continuation of the efforts of MHRSD to raise the percentage of Saudization in professions in order to achieve the objectives of the labor market strategy of supporting national competencies and increasing their employment opportunities in various sectors.

