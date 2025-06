The Abu Dhabi-listed Agility Global, a subsidiary of Agility Public Warehousing Company, has signed $500 million credit facility.

The facility has a maturity of three years of signing, dated June 10, 2025, with certain extension options.

Agility Global, which is 51% owned by the Kuwait logistics giant Agility Public Warehousing Co., said the credit facility will be used to fund ongoing operations and future growth.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Daniel Luiz)

