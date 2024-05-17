Riyadh: The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) issued more than 1,673 licenses for various entertainment activities during the first quarter of 2024, signaling an increase of 28% from the same period last year.



The licenses the GEA issued included all entertainment and supporting activities, particularly entertainment events and shows, and live shows in restaurants, cafes, amusement parks, and entertainment centers, operating entertainment facilities, managing the work of artistic and entertainment talents, organizing and managing crowds, and selling tickets for entertainment activities.

It also issued 97 licenses for new entertainment destinations.



The entertainment events the authority licensed during the first quarter of this year covered various regions in the Kingdom, with the city of Riyadh witnessing 216 entertainment events, Makkah 101 events, the Eastern Province 76 events, the Qassim region 37 events, followed by Asir and Jazan which hosted region 23 and 16 events, respectively.

The total number of visitors to the events in all regions of the Kingdom reached more than 11 million.