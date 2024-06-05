VOX Cinemas, the dedicated cinema arm of Majid Al Futtaim, has inaugurated its latest movie theatre in Saudi Arabia, which it said will provide audiences with a best-in-class experience.

Centrally located in Jeddah Park, a one-stop destination for retail and entertainment, the 13-screen multiplex has been designed with film lovers in mind and features a variety of unique cinematic concepts including GOLD, IMAX with Laser technology and Private Cinema.

Anmar AlQurashi, Managing Director – Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, said: “The opening of Jeddah Park underscores our commitment to provide audiences with a premium cinematic experience that combines the latest technology with the comfort and luxury our guests have come to expect.

“We believe that the state-of-the-art multiplex will not only provide a social hub for film enthusiasts but also enrich the cultural fabric of the local community.”

In response to customer feedback, VOX Cinemas Jeddah Park is fully furnished with premium reclining seating in all auditoriums, providing unparallelled comfort so audiences can kick back, relax and enjoy the magic of movies.

It also features the latest in cutting-edge technology, providing stunning visuals and crystal-clear audio for a truly immersive experience.

GOLD offers food and film lovers a premium in-cinema dining experience featuring a private Lounge to unwind before or after showtime, which will serve a gourmet F&B menu. Guests can also take advantage of the on-demand waiter service in the auditorium and enjoy an indulgent menu of culinary creations without having to leave their plush seats.

The biggest blockbusters deserve the biggest screen, and IMAX with Laser technology provides a larger-than-life journey into the world of movies complete with breathtaking visuals and heart-pounding audio.

Private Cinema, the perfect setting for social gatherings and family entertainment, allows moviegoers to relax and make themselves at home in an ultra-stylish and intimate setting. With 15 premium seats, the exclusive lounge is a luxurious space with modern interiors, perfect for a movie day, or a birthday celebration.

Beyond the screen, VOX Cinemas Jeddah Park caters to every moviegoer’s food craving with a wide selection of cinema snacks at the Candy Bar including the fan-favourite VOX Popcorn, nachos, fries, other snacks and beverages.

The opening of Jeddah Park marks VOX Cinemas’ third cinema in Jeddah alongside Red Sea Mall and Town Square and comes just six months after it launched VOX Cinemas Century Corner in Riyadh.

The opening of Jeddah Park brings VOX Cinemas’ screen count to 180 screens in 18 multiplexes across six cities. –

