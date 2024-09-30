RIYADH — The Federation of Saudi Chambers, represented by the National Entertainment Committee, announced plans to launch a unique digital platform for the entertainment sector.

The platform will connect private companies with each other to facilitate the provision of their services for entertainment events under one roof so as to enable them to access investment opportunities and link them together to create a connected and vibrant community.



Alwaleed Al-Baltan, chairman of the National Entertainment Committee, said that the digital platform project for the entertainment ecosystem is the first of its kind among the national committees within the federation. “The establishment of the platform is part of the private sector's efforts to keep up with the rapid developments in the entertainment sector, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, the growing volume of investments, and the continuous increase in the number of visitors and tourists to the Kingdom,” he said.



The size of the entertainment market in the Kingdom stands around SR8.7 billion, with expectations to reach SR14.4 billion by the year 2028, achieving an annual growth rate of 10.4 percent.

