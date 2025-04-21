Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is expanding its African network with new destinations and increased frequencies.

Starting 15 December 2025, Etihad will double its flights to Nairobi, Kenya, increasing to 14 weekly services.

The expansion follows the addition of Addis Ababa, Ethiopian Airlines' Joint Venture agreement, and a codeshare arrangement with Air Seychelles.

Etihad will also collaborate on six weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Mahe starting May 2025, offering access to exotic destinations like Praslin and Mauritius via Air Seychelles direct service beyond Mahe.

Under the codeshare agreement, Etihad customers can enjoy the same baggage allowance, complimentary food and drink, and inflight entertainment, with Etihad Guest members earning miles on each flight.

Arik De, Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, commented: “At Etihad, we have long recognised the need to strengthen our presence in Africa. Over the past year, we have been focusing on a holistic approach that enhances our presence by expanding our fleet, increasing frequencies, and forming key partnerships.”

“We’re encouraged by the positive early results and are pleased to announce the expansion of our Nairobi service to 14 weekly flights, as well as the increase of our Seychelles service to six weekly flights in partnership with Air Seychelles. We’re also introducing daily 787 services to Casablanca and Johannesburg.”

"Together with Air Seychelles and our groundbreaking relationship with Ethiopian Airlines, these strategic partnerships form a key foundation as we add four new direct routes to Africa from Abu Dhabi this year, underlining our growing commitment to service the dynamic continent." -TradeArabia News Service

