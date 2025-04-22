UAE - Khazna Data Centers (Khazna), a global leader in digital infrastructure, is continuing to expand its data centre footprint by breaking ground on two brand new facilities in the UAE.

AUH4 in Mafraq and AUH8 in Masdar City – both in Abu Dhabi – will join QAJ1, the quickly progressing facility in Ajman that will become the region’s first AI-optimized data centre, to play a crucial role in supporting the growth of digital and AI-based services across the UAE, said Khazana in a statement.

All three facilities, built to US green building LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold standards, will deploy technological advancements tailored to support both AI and cloud workloads, it added.

"The UAE economy is transforming rapidly as industries across the board continue to embed AI into more of their critical processes. This is creating unprecedented capacity demand for AI-optimized infrastructure, and we’re proud to be meeting this demand," remarked Hassan Alnaqbi, the CEO of Khazna.

"The establishment of AUH4 and AUH8, as well as the strong progress we are making on QAJ1, reaffirm our position as a key enabler of the future economy that is currently being built in the UAE," he stated.

AUH4 and AUH8 will substantially expand the region’s cloud hosting capacity and provide a combined 60MW of capacity, he added.

Due for completion in December 2026 and August 2026 respectively, Khazna is using a modular design architecture to improve efficiency during the build phase, with minimal waste and faster construction timelines.

By employing adiabatic free cooling to improve cooling efficiency, these data centres are set to deliver industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) figures for the region, it stated.

The QAJ1 facility in Ajman will be the region’s first AI-optimized data centre. With a 100MW capacity, it has been designed specifically to deliver the high-density compute infrastructure required for the AI-powered applications reshaping the economy.

With the steel structures now complete, the initial project phase is due for completion in December 2026 and includes the integration of advanced liquid cooling solutions to efficiently dissipate heat from GPUs and CPUs, and enable the rapid processing power required for AI applications, said the statement.

Additionally, the utilization of AI-powered energy management tools will minimize downtime and optimise resource allocation.

With large-scale AI infrastructure a strategic priority for the UAE, the aggressive construction timelines of all three facilities will help the UAE meet its ambitious digital transformation targets, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

