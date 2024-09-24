Saudia, the kingdom's flag carrier, has announced a strategic partnership with Shahid, a leading Arabic streaming platform by MBC Group.

This collaboration will deliver over 150 hours of exclusive content to the airline's Beyond in-flight entertainment system.

This initiative reflects Saudia’s dedication to showcasing local and Arabic content in line with its new era which aims to engage the senses of guests with Saudi culture, a statement said.

Guests will have access to a diverse range of Shahid’s top titles, including ‘Qissati’, ‘Mawdouea A’aeli’, ‘Saffah al Giza’, and ‘Ghaseel’.

Additionally, Shahid’s content will be subtitled, ensuring a premium entertainment experience for non-Arabic-speaking guests.

Khaled Tash, Group Chief Marketing Officer for Saudia Group, said: “We are delighted to feature Shahid’s premiere content on our new Beyond entertainment system, enabling our guests to enjoy the world’s largest digital platform for original Arabic-language content.

“This strategic partnership underscores Saudia’s commitment to enhancing local and regional content within our in-flight entertainment experience.

“We look forward to expanding this partnership further, bringing even more of Shahid’s exceptional entertainment offerings to our guests.”

Natasha Matos-Hemingway, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer at Shahid, said: “At Shahid, we are immensely proud of our partnership with Saudia, one of the Kingdom’s most iconic brands, and a major force in the region.

“Our shared vision and goals in delivering top-tier services and entertainment to our customers make this collaboration particularly meaningful. This partnership will enable us to reach a broader audience.

“We are thrilled to present a carefully curated selection of Shahid’s award-winning and distinguished content to Saudia.”

Beyond, Saudia’s innovative in-flight entertainment system, features over 5,000 hours of HD content, including, but not limited to, international and regional films and TV shows, as well as a library of E-books, weather reports, shopping, meal ordering, flight information and agenda timeline.

Saudia Group is committed to amplifying local content and voices and supporting local production in line with the kingdom’s Vision 2030 and its Saudisation goals.

MBC Group is the leading and largest media organisation in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).