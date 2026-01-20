RIYADH — General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Board Chairman Advisor Turki Al-Sheikh announced on Monday that the number of visitors to Riyadh Season has reached 14 million.

“This marks a new milestone that reflects the strong turnout for the season's events, as well as the diversity of its experiences, and its position as one of the world’s leading entertainment destinations,” he said.

Al-Sheikh emphasized that this figure highlights the remarkable momentum witnessed in Riyadh and the strength of the content delivered by Riyadh Season through a wide range of events spanning arts, concerts, global shows, theatrical performances, and diverse entertainment experiences, offering an integrated journey designed to appeal to audiences of all ages and interests.

Over the past period, Riyadh Season has hosted major events and large-scale activities that attracted strong attendance and high engagement, including the Joy Awards 2026, which brought together stars and leading figures from across the Arab world in an exceptional night celebrating outstanding artistic and creative achievements.

The season also recently welcomed the global musical evening “A Night of Honour & Heroes,” which presented a premium orchestral experience featuring The Bands of His Majesty's Royal Marines, in a distinctive show combining refined musical performance with carefully designed visual scenes.

This milestone comes as part of the season’s ongoing program, which continues to deliver renewed and diverse content attracting visitors from within the Kingdom and abroad, within an integrated entertainment ecosystem that reinforces Riyadh’s standing as a premier entertainment destination.

Riyadh Season’s key zones have witnessed strong visitor turnout, led by Boulevard City with its varied experiences and integrated entertainment offering, and Boulevard World, which takes visitors through multiple cultures in a single destination, alongside Via Riyadh with its upscale experiences, and The Groves with its unique atmosphere blending artistic character with distinctive entertainment venues.

Riyadh Season continues to deliver a packed calendar of major events and headline experiences, driven by its commitment to creating world-class entertainment that enhances the Kingdom’s entertainment landscape and further strengthens Riyadh’s position as a leading entertainment destination.

