Saudi Arabia - Tickets are now on sale to experience stunning sights and new heights at AlUla Moments’ flagship event, the AlUla Skies Festival that will be held from September 26 to October 5 in Saudi Arabia, to offer adventure-seekers a wide range of breathtaking moments.

With the fan favourite celebration promising to be ‘a spectacle from every angle’, the festival is being organised by AlUla Moments and presented by Saudia Airlines.

Guests can look to explore the ancient Arabian city’s varied landscapes from spectacular vantage points, while also enjoying nature expeditions and thrilling evenings under the stars.

Kicking off the festival with a sensational performance is the internationally renowned, award-winning singer, Amr Diab. The Egyptian star takes to the stage on September 27, as part of the opening weekend celebrations.

Considered the most successful artist in the Middle Eastern music scene, Amr Diab is set to regale fans with chart-topping hits including “Nour El Ain”, “Tamally Ma’ak” and “Leily Nahari”. Tickets for the headline concert are now available at experiencealula.com.

One of the kingdom’s most authentic 'bucket list' experiences, the AlUla Skies Festival will offer untethered hot air balloon flights at sunrise, giving visitors a rare view of the city at its most serene.

The aerial festivities continue under the stars with the renowned Glow Show evening experiences, featuring an exciting pop-up food festival and music to vibe to late into the night.

Those looking to indulge their adventurous side can take a leap of faith at sunset with the Giant Swing located 85 meters above the ground, embark on evening hikes under the starry sky and even tackle the region’s first air walkway, the AlUla Stairway, to experience the city’s sunset vistas.

The most in-demand wellness experiences will add a sense of tranquillity to the AlUla Skies Festival, with visitors able to savour specially curated meals while learning about the incredible story of the stars, or even be immersed in the peace and serenity of the moonlight with Under the Sky Meditation in the Hidden Canyon.

The 2024 edition of AlUla’s flagship festival is set to feature an unparalleled variety of experiences, inviting guests to experience ‘a spectacle from every angle’ across all 10 days in the city.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).