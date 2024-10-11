Saudi Entertainment Ventures (Seven) and Mattel have announced that they will be bringing the Hot Wheels e-karting racing tracks to six cities across Saudi Arabia.

With the addition of Hot Wheels e-karts, Seven continues to bolster its portfolio and further build the karting community following its announcement earlier this year that it would be bringing indoor e-karting centers to multiple Seven entertainment destinations.

Hot Wheels e-karts are engineered to push the limits of performance and are designed for the ultimate racing challenge. They combine competition, experimentation, safety, and creativity to provide thrilling vehicle challenges that develop the skills and confidence for kids to take on the world. The Hot Wheels e-karting experiences will be in Seven’s entertainment complexes in Riyadh, Makkah, Taif, Al Madinah, Tabuk, and Jazan.

Entertainment ecosystem

Damien Latham, Chief Attractions Officer at Seven, commented: "We aspire to build solid partnerships that will enrich our innovative journey towards transforming Saudi Arabia into a leading global hub for entertainment through developing a unique entertainment ecosystem. The partnership with the Hot Wheels brand will bring Mattel’s brand mission to the kingdom – to ignite the challenger spirit that lives in every person to help them reach their true potential. It will help our guests build and nurture their skills, accelerating the potential of Saudi Arabia’s promising young drivers and helping shape the future of karting champions.”

“Hot Wheels’ captures the challenger spirit, inspiring everyone to reach their full potential,” Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer at Mattel said. “This ethos aligns perfectly with Seven’s mission to deliver world-class entertainment that brings joy and excitement. More than just an e-karting experience, it's a turbocharged destination for families, thrill-seekers, competitors, and newcomers alike. We’re excited to partner with Seven to bring ‘Hot Wheels’ across the kingdom.”

Seven is investing more than SR50 billion ($13.3 billion) to build 21 entertainment destinations in 14 cities around the kingdom, which will provide unique and innovative world-class entertainment and global partnerships from within the sector.

