SYDNEY — The Saudi Film Commission, in partnership with Australian production company Blacksand Pictures, is set to bring Saudi Film Nights to the Sydney Opera House and Sofitel Melbourne on Collins from June 26-28. This event aims to foster collaboration between the Australian and Saudi film industries.



The event will feature two separate screenings, each comprising two films. Audiences can enjoy "Hajjan" by director Abu Bakr Shawky, paired with the short film "Me & Aydarous" by director Sara Balghonaim, or watch the comedy-drama "Alhamour H.A." by director Abdulelah Alqurashi, shown alongside the animated stop-motion short "Saleeg" from director Afnan Bawyan.



Each screening will be followed by a question-and-answer session with visiting Saudi film representatives. The events will primarily be attended by local film industry professionals.



Saudi Film Nights underscores the commission’s commitment to promoting the Kingdom’s film culture and showcasing Saudi films on an international stage.



"We are also fostering collaboration between international film communities, including the Australian film industry, to exchange expertise and knowledge," said Saudi Film Commission CEO Abdullah Al-Qahtani.



“The selection committee, composed of Alan Finney and Jane Jeffes, has chosen some of the best Saudi productions to present in Australia,” said Kauthar Abdulalim, the founder of Blacksand Pictures.

