DUBAI - Global Village, the region's premier multicultural family destination for shopping, dining, entertainment, and attractions, is set to open its renowned three gates today for a remarkable Season 29.

The opening ceremony commences at 6:00 pm, featuring a dazzling performance with thrilling surprises designed to enthral spectators.

As a major highlight on Dubai's annual calendar of events, Global Village stands as the hub for significant activations and performances, while also playing an instrumental role as a key contributor to the emirate's cultural, recreational and community initiatives.

The current season, which runs until 11th May 2025, is on track to surpass previous records with the number of pavilions growing to 30, showcasing more than 90 cultures from diverse countries and comprising over 3,500 shopping outlets, while also hosting 250 plus dining options, more than 40,000 shows, and above 200 rides, games and attractions —all thoughtfully curated to enhance the Global Village guest experience.

As a destination celebrated for its cultural richness, Global Village offers guests the opportunity to explore diverse heritages and enjoy unique shopping experiences across its pavilions.

To sustain its vibrant fusion of experiences, the park presents an unmatched selection of global cuisines at various dining areas, with a spotlight this year on the all-new Restaurant Plaza, the double-story street kiosks of Fiesta Street and the completely transformed Railway Market and Floating Market, featuring fresh designs and endless choices of delicacies.

Global Village is also focused on delivering an impressive lineup of world-class entertainment and dynamic performances on its renowned stages and around, including a brand-new stunt show. It invites guests to discover new games and attractions, most of which are located at Carnaval®, and enjoy the new green promenades with expansive, serene spaces.

Global Village Season 29 introduces three exciting new pavilions: 'Jordan', 'Iraq' and 'Sri Lanka & Bangladesh'. Each pavilion allows guests to explore the rich cultures, traditions, culinary delights as well as the authentic and twisted shopping items of these diverse nations.

This season boasts over 250 dining options. These include the brand-new Restaurant Plaza, featuring 11 double-story restaurants that highlight a diverse array of global cuisines. The new addition is located next to the Carnaval® fun-fair area at Global Village and overlooks a centre-stage where live shows and performances are hosted.

Guests at the Floating Market and Railway Market will also be delighted by stunning upgrades of creative designs with fresh themes that enhance both dining attractions, creating endless photo opportunities and Instagrammable moments.

Fiesta Street has also undergone a remarkable transformation with the addition of double-story kiosks, creating a vibrant ambience. Other dining options and more are available throughout the destination to cater to all tastes.

Another standout addition for Global Village Season 29 is the placement of new spacious green promenades alongside extended seating, including customised benches, throughout the destination. These exceptional promenades create the perfect setting for families and friends to soak in the vibrant atmosphere of Global Village.

With over 200 rides, games and attractions, most of which are located at Carnaval®, the current season is set to dazzle as it features fan favourites that cater to families, kids and thrill seekers. These include the returning Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone and the largest House of Fear in the region. This year also introduces Secrets of the Lost City, a new treasure hunt and mystery solving attraction designed for guests aged 10 and above.

For an additional dose of excitement, the brand-new Exo City Planet attraction is poised to open soon, introducing exciting new experiences for the whole family.

Over 40,000 shows and performances featuring world-class performers, beloved characters, concerts, and street performances are ready to kick off.

A highlight this season is the brand-new Cyber City Danger Zone Stunt Show, featuring gravity and speed-defying stunts that will leave guests on the edge of their seats. The Main Stage will host international acts such as Urban Crew, AAINJAA, African Footprint, and MALEVO, in addition to a spectacular lineup of bespoke shows produced by the Global Village Entertainment team, such as the exciting Merry Go Round, and the never-before-seen Haunted House show.

For younger guests, the Kids Theatre will feature engaging performances from The Wonderers, PJ Masks, Peter Rabbit, and Octonauts.

A 3D projection inside the exit dome of the Gate of the World is the latest addition to the entertainment engaging activities at the destination, while the Dragon Lake returns with a magnificent new dragon that is twice the size of last year's, enchanting guests in the heart of Global Village, and a laser and fire show, as part of the lake performance, will be held at regular hourly intervals.

Additionally, the renowned Global Village firework shows will illuminate the skies above the destination every Friday and Saturday at 9:00 pm, creating a wonderful atmosphere for all.

Global Village is committed to providing an exceptional guest experience, featuring improved services across all parking zones, and the placement of directional signs that are now prominently displayed inside and outside the park.

To cater to diverse preferences, ticket options have been thoughtfully designed. The Weekday ticket encourages weekday visits and is valid from Sunday to Thursday (excluding public holidays), while the Any Day ticket offers the flexibility to visit any day, including public holidays.

Tuesday is a family and ladies-only day (except for public holidays). Tickets are now officially on sale for this season and can be purchased through the Global Village official website, mobile app, or at the gates' ticketing counters. The tickets prices remain unchanged and at the same level, where Any Day ticket is priced at AED30 while Weekday ticket costs AED25.

With a packed calendar of events from today until the season's closure on 11th May 2025, Global Village is committed to delivering an unparalleled guest journey, inspiring countless return visits.