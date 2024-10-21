RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Farhan, announced that the Saudi film sector system, represented by the Ministry of Culture, plans to establish offices to market Saudi films internationally. The first phase targeting countries such as China, India, and South Korea.



He revealed that the Saudi film industry has experienced significant growth, with box office sales reaching approximately 8.5 million tickets and revenues exceeding SR421.8 million in the first half of 2024.



Notably, two Saudi films ranked among the top three best-selling films during this period.

