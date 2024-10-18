Park Rotana has introduced exclusive ‘Theme Parks Escape Package’, which it says is one of the ultimate ways to celebrate the UAE National Day in December in Abu Dhabi – from seeking thrills at the theme parks to chilling by the pool.

The package:

• One night stay in a room of your choice

• General admission ticket per adult to one of Yas Island's legendary entertainment parks: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, or Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

• Delicious breakfast buffet at Ginger Restaurant to kickstart your day

• 15% off at Teatro, Ginger, and Cooper's for all your dining cravings

• 15% off spa treatments at Bodylines to unwind in style

• Late check-out up to 4 pm — because relaxation is key!

Park Rotana is a modern five-star business and leisure hotel in Abu Dhabi’s dynamic Park Complex, home to Park Arjaan by Rotana and The Residences by Rotana.

Landmark venues and attractions including Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Adnec are five minutes by road, while Abu Dhabi International Airport and entertainment destination, Yas Island, are just 15 minutes away.

