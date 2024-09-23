The iconic and trendsetting band, beloved by many, and with heartthrob Chris Martin as their lead vocalist, ‘Coldplay’ is coming to the GCC. They will be kick starting ‘Music Of The Spheres World Tour’ with limited shows starting from New Zealand and carrying on to Australia, S Korea, India, and ending with a high at Wembley, UK amongst others. Things are looking ‘up and up’ for fans.

Coldplay will play only one show in the Middle East during the tour so fans in the GCC will need to be quick to get their hands on tickets.

The English stars will have a massive show at Abu Dhabi’s 45,000-seater Zayed Sports City Stadium on Saturday January 11, 2025. The tickets will go LIVE on September 25 pre sale. Only five hour’s drive from Muscat, it looks set to be the gig everyone will talk about in GCC for some time.

Whether you’ve been a fan since they looked at the stars and how they shined for you in Yellow or (Para-para-para-) paradise was more your jam, it’s a rare chance to see the band perform live in the UAE.

Today, September 22, the concert tickets for India shows happening on January 18, 19 and 21 went LIVE. Needless to say, the site ’Book my Show’ (BmS) crashed due to the number of visitors on it. Not only did fans have difficulty getting tickets, the site crash led to a viral meme fest with all focusing their energies on ‘Fix you’ to BmS.

With limited seats, a single show in GCC at Abu Dhabi, Coldplay fans are humming ‘Viva la vida’ cause real life is ‘something like this’.