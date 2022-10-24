Dubai - The Emirates Dubai 7s, part of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, will host an entertaining line-up of international musical artists and DJs at the festival set to take place over the long weekend from December 1 to December 3.

This year’s festival-goers can look forward to an exciting weekend filled with international sporting action against a backdrop of amazing music and entertainment, including world class performances and popular hits from The Cuban Brothers, Gorgon City and Craig David presents TS5.

English electronic music production duo, Gorgon City and chart-topping performer, Craig David presents TS5, will headline Frequency on 8, a visual and audio experience, while the highly entertaining musical band, The Cuban Brothers, will perform at Beats on Two, a unique ‘Ibiza style’ concept which overlooks all the action on Pitch 2.

Ticket holders will gain access to the concert events taking place during the Emirates Dubai 7s.

