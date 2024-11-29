Doha, Qatar: British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is coming to Qatar as he unveiled the Mathematics Tour schedule for 2025. His show in Doha, Qatar will take place on April 30, 2025, at the Lusail Multipurpose Hall.

The singer unveiled the exciting announcement on social media, stating: "Coming back to India for my biggest ever tour of your beautiful country. Also coming to play Bhutan for the first time, coming back to Qatar for the first time in a decade and playing that beautiful amphitheatre in Bahrain again. What a way to start 2025, can’t wait to see you all there."

At the same time, Visit Qatar has also announced a pre-registration for the singer's concert.

Tickets will go on sale from Friday, December 6, 2024, at 10am local time.

The show promises fans to see Ed Sheeran in his purest form, "just him, his guitar, and Loopstation." Fans can also expect an unforgettable setlist featuring iconic tracks from his decade-spanning career.

Ed Sheeran's Mathematics tour will kick off in Bhutan in January to May 2025. The singer's 2025 tour in Qatar will be jointly delivered by AEG Presents, Visit Qatar, and the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.

