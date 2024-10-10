Qatar: ‘Rafeeq’ sponsors Lusail Winter Wonderland’s highly anticipated Season 3

Rafeeq has entered into a sponsorship agreement with Lusail Winter Wonderland, a project of Estithmar Holding. Through this agreement, Rafeeq joins an exclusive group of leading Qatari and international companies sponsoring the third season of Qatar’s premier entertainment destination.The third season of Lusail Winter Wonderland promises an array of new surprises and events, further enhancing the extraordinary experiences that visitors enjoyed in previous seasons. In collaboration with Rafeeq, Lusail Winter Wonderland will introduce additional activities and events that are set to captivate guests throughout the season.A standout feature this season will be the introduction of "", a meticulously crafted culinary hub designed to be one of the most vibrant and dynamic attractions in the park. The village will offer a diverse selection of handpicked restaurants and cafes, catering to a wide range of preferences and ensuring a memorable gastronomic experience for every visitor. In addition to exceptional dining options, Rafeeq Village will host live entertainment and interactive activities, creating an atmosphere of fun and excitement for all ages.As part of its sponsorship, Rafeeq will organize weekly events throughout the season, offering visitors the chance to win valuable prizes. The company will also host prominent celebrities and content creators from Qatar and the region, who will share their experiences at Rafeeq Village through their social media platforms.Moreover, Rafeeq will facilitate the sale and delivery of Lusail Winter Wonderland entry wristbands through its app. Visitors will be able to purchase wristbands, available in a variety of packages, and have them delivered directly to their homes. This service allows guests to begin their adventure at Lusail Winter Wonderland immediately upon arrival, bypassing the need to wait in ticket lines.Situated onand spanning 100,000 square meters, Lusail Winter Wonderland is Qatar’s foremost entertainment destination. A project by Estithmar Holding, Lusail Winter Wonderland has significantly contributed to Qatar’s tourism and entertainment landscape, offering a one-of-a-kind experience that appeals to all tastes and ages. As the first of its kind in the region, this world-class attraction continues to draw visitors from across the GCC and around the globe.The third season of Lusail Winter Wonderland will feature over 80 rides and activities, with daily live performances at Rafeeq Village, in addition to ongoing roaming entertainment throughout the park.