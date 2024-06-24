Doha, Qatar: Korean music fans in Qatar are invited to be part of the K-Pop World Festival that will take place in Changwon in October 2024.

The Korean Embassy in Qatar has announced that auditions for the Qatar region are now open, with fans encouraged to submit dance or vocal performance videos along with an interview clip by July 18, 2024.

The performance video, interview video and the application form have to be sent in a single email to [email protected].

While all residents in Qatar can participate in the contest, the organisers recommended that the participants should be at least 16 years of age.

The videos will be evaluated based on choreography skills, charm and expressions, and stage control by an independent panel, with regional preliminary results announced by August 11, 2024, on the Embassy's social media.

In a note of caution, the embassy added that winners in the regional preliminary will not be automatically accepted as participants to the main competition in Korea. "Once the winners for the regional preliminary in Qatar has been decided, the Embassy will inform the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), the host of 2024 Changwon K-pop World Festival, who will decide which preliminary winners will make it to the main competition," it added.

The embassy added that airfare and accommodation expenses will be covered for those who are accepted as main competition participants.

