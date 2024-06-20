Doha, Qatar: Meryal Waterpark has announced the grand opening of its newest attraction Alghazal roller coaster.

This exhilarating dry ride, perfect for guests who prefer to stay in regular attire, promises to become a family favourite, offering an exciting experience for guests of all ages.

Featuring four-person sit-down spinning cars, the Alghazal roller coaster rotates in circles as it races around the track, adding a unique twist to the traditional ride experience.

With a passenger height minimum of 110cm, the Alghazal roller coaster ensures that kids and the whole family can enjoy its heart-pounding excitement.

In addition to Alghazal, Meryal Waterpark offers an extensive array of family-friendly activities.

For the little ones, Alsfun provides tot-friendly slides, while the Oil Splash and Blow Out offer interactive play structures for endless fun. The park’s vibrant design and engaging attractions make it a perfect destination for creating cherished family memories.

Nestled in the heart of Qetaifan Island North, Meryal Waterpark spans a sprawling 6 acres, offering a unique blend of tradition and modern entertainment. With 69 rides, slides, and attractions, there’s something for every thrill-seeker.

The park’s theme celebrates Qatar’s rich history of oil and gas discovery, seamlessly woven into every aspect of its design and attractions. Among its standout features is The Rig 1938, home to two Guinness World Record attempts, including the tallest tower in the world. Visitors can also enjoy the Rapid Refinery, where slides rotate to add an extra dimension of fun, and the Leap of Fate, known for its high-adrenaline rush.

The tube slide complex offers customizable music and lighting effects for a unique experience, while the Distillers Mat Racer Slide provides thrilling timed races. Other attractions, like the Oil Silk Lagoon and Turbulent Tunnel Wave River, offer immersive aquatic adventures.

For those seeking relaxation, Meryal features four pools and beaches, providing a tranquil escape where guests can soak up the sun and enjoy the serene surroundings. The luxurious cabanas offer a private oasis, perfect for unwinding in comfort.

Meryal Waterpark is more than just an entertainment venue; it’s a vibrant oasis of endless possibilities. Whether you’re seeking thrills, relaxation, or a fun-filled family day out,

Meryal promises an unforgettable experience.

With its world-class attractions and family-friendly environment, Meryal Waterpark is set to become the premier destination for locals and tourists alike. Come and experience the excitement and adventure that await at Qatar’s largest and most dynamic waterpark.

