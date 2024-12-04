DOHA: Global rock legend Bryan Adams, known for his powerful voice and electrifying stage presence, is set to perform live in Doha on December 20, in what promises to be an unforgettable concert.

Brought to you by Eva Live and Midas Events, and turn-key event managed by CoCreate International, this event marks a monumental addition to Qatar's ever-growing live entertainment scene, bringing one of rock music's most iconic figures to fans in the region.

With a staggering 75 million records sold worldwide and a career spanning more than four decades, Bryan Adams remains one of the most celebrated and influential musicians of our time. His timeless hits, including Summer of '69, Run to You, Heaven, and Here I Am, have resonated with audiences across generations, making his live performances a must-see experience. Known for his raw energy and intimate connection with fans, Adams’s concerts consistently deliver unforgettable moments.

The Doha concert will follow a string of sold-out performances as part of Bryan Adams’s globally acclaimed So Happy It Hurts tour. With tickets selling out within hours across various international venues, the tour showcases the enduring appeal of his timeless music.

From electrifying stadium shows to intimate acoustic moments, these concerts highlight Adams's global reach and his unmatched ability to captivate audiences worldwide. Fans in Doha can expect an unforgettable experience.

Deepak Pawar, Managing Director at Midas Events, shared his excitement, saying, “Bryan Adams has built a remarkable legacy of selling out concerts and captivating audiences across the globe with his iconic performances. Bringing such incredible and world-renowned talent to Doha represents a significant milestone, not just for our company but for the city as a whole. This event not only reflects our commitment to enriching Qatar's entertainment landscape but also serves as a testament to the magnetic appeal of an artist like Bryan Adams.”

Deepak Choudhary Managing Director at Eva Live Middle East believes in Bryan Adam’s ability to connect with people through his endearing music: "As a leading company in the Middle East specializing in live entertainment, we are extremely proud to host Bryan Adams in Doha. Fans are rediscovering the power of the timeless classics, and the legendary, Bryan Adams has proven that great music truly transcends generations. His electrifying performance will be a highlight, reinforcing Doha’s position as a premier destination for international talent and unforgettable events."

Shyam Chhabria, Managing Director at CoCreate International, emphasizes the significance of hosting a global star like Bryan Adams in Doha: “As a leading company in Qatar managing turn-key live entertainment, we are immensely proud to play our part at the Bryan Adams Doha concert. This event aligns with our vision of elevating Qatar's entertainment scene, and Adams’s electrifying performance will undoubtedly be a key highlight in showcasing Doha as a premier destination for international artists.”

The Doha show promises a night of high-energy rock and heartfelt ballads, as Adams takes the stage to deliver a mix of his greatest hits and tracks from his latest album, So Happy It Hurts. Fans can look forward to an electrifying atmosphere, enhanced by state-of-the-art production, making this event a celebration of music and community.

With the city's status as a global hub for live entertainment growing stronger, Bryan Adams’s performance in Doha is set to be a landmark event. From his iconic vocals to his undeniable stage charisma, Adams’s concert is sure to leave a lasting impression on fans across the region.

Tickets for this unforgettable night are now available on Q Tickets, Virgin Megastore, and Platinumlist.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

