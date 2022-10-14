Dubai - Nakheel's inaugural music festival RELM FEST will see this year's America's Got Talent winners perform in Dubai on October 21, their first-ever appearance in the Middle East region. The festival which aims to celebrate emerging regional artists, will be held at The Pointe from October 21-23.

The all-female dance group from Lebanon won the 17th season of America's Got Talent earlier this year. The troupe will be perfoming in Dubai two five-minute routines on the East and West promenades, which will also be projected across screens.

The Mayyas will also perform at a later date on the Palm Jumeirah, with more details to release soon.

The three-night music festival marks the second anniversary of The Palm Fountain. It is set to debut five new fountain shows synced to live performances by featured artists Noel Kharman, Lea Makhoul, Abri, Sandra Sahi, and Nagham Debal.

That's not all. The festival will also feature performances from Adonis, Jadal, Massar Egbari, Rodge, DJ sets and regional and local bands.

Entry to the RELM FEST is free, however, visitors are required to RSVP at The Pointe's website relm.thepointe.ae and reserve a table at their preferred restaurant of choice over the phone to be allowed access into the festival.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).