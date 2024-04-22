DEF 2024 (Dubai eSports & Games Festival) has returned as the pinnacle of eSports celebration in the Middle East, promising an exhilarating gaming extravaganza until May 5. Orchestrated by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this third edition of DEF amplifies the gaming fervour with a diverse range of events sprawled across Dubai.

The festival's highlight, the GameExpo, slated to take place from May 3 to 5 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, offers an array of gaming experiences for gamers of all ages. From immersive tournaments to cutting-edge game showcases, attendees can delve into the heart of gaming culture. Moreover, the GameExpo Summit on May 1 and 2, powered by Pocket Gamer Connects, beckons over 1,800 industry professionals and brands worldwide to share insights and expertise.

Whether you're a seasoned gamer seeking competitive thrills or a family looking for shared gaming experiences, DEF 2024 has something for everyone. Additionally, the festival extends beyond entertainment, offering educational engagements like the Gaming Matters Academy and Microsoft MakeCode Competition, fostering the next generation of gaming talent in the region. Tickets for these marquee events are still available on the DEF website.

