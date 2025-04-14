Gold prices in Egypt collectively declined on Monday after the 24-karat fell to EGP 5,257.25 per gram for buying and EGP 5,285.75 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold price retreated to EGP 4,819 for purchasing and EGP 4,845.25 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold dropped to EGP 4,600 per gram for buying and EGP 4,625 for selling.

The 18-karat gold recorded EGP 3,942.75 per gram for buying and EGP 3,964.25 for selling.

The gold pound’s price went down to EGP 36,800 for purchasing and EGP 37,000 for selling.

Meanwhile, the price for the gold ounce hit $3,210.3 for buying and $3,210.59 for selling.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).