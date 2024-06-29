Legendary rock musician Bryan Adams will perform at the third season of the World Tennis League (WTL), renowned for its unique blend of supercharged musical performances and elite tennis action, and now promising to return bigger and better.

Past editions featured stellar performances by global sensations such as Tiesto, DeadMau5, Wiz Kid, Armin Van Buuren, 50 Cent and Ne-Yo, who mesmerised audiences and contributed to its resounding success, a statement said.

Bryan Adams joins the fold of iconic headliners as he is set to electrify the crowd with a live performance on December 19, concluding the opening day of the WTL 2024 at the iconic Etihad Arena in Yas Island.

With a career spanning over four decades, Adams has sold over 75 million records worldwide and earned multiple Grammy Awards. He is best known for timeless hits such as Summer of '69, Here I am, Run to You and his energetic live performances continue to captivate audiences around the globe.

As the WTL 2024 approaches, preparations are underway to ensure that the third season will be the highlight of the sporting calendar this year and the full roster of players and teams are to be announced soon.

The WTL returns from December 19-22 where Etihad Arena will serve as the perfect backdrop for an immersive experience that combines the thrill of world-class tennis with the magic of live music.

Concert ticket holders can upgrade their WTL experience by securing a discounted add-on Tennis ticket for the Tennis matches for the day.

The tickets for the World Tennis League Season 3 will go on sale at 3 pm on Friday, June 28.

