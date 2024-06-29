HAIL — The spokesperson of the Saudi Geological Survey (SGS), Tariq Abu Al-Khail, revealed that the epicenter of the earthquake that occurred on Friday in the Hail region was at a depth of 5.86 kilometers, approximately 107 kilometers away from Hail city.



He stated that the earthquake was caused by tectonic stresses in general and the movement of volcanic magma beneath the Hetima Harra, resulting in seismic activity ranging from weak to moderate.



Abu Al-Khail added that these stresses affect the existing faults within the Hail region, triggering their reactivation and consequently causing earthquakes that propagate spherically, making them felt in all directions. The Survey continuously monitors these activities around the clock and confirms that the situation is reassuring with no cause for concern.



Earlier, Abu Al-Khail announced that seismic monitoring stations of the National Seismic Network recorded at 12:03:24 PM on 28th June 2024, an earthquake east of Shan'an in the Hail region, measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale. He reassured that the situation is stable, limited to tremors felt without any aftershocks recorded.

