RIYADH — The Saudi Geological Survey (SGS) recorded an earthquake in the central Red Sea, 161 kilometers west of Al Lith in the Makkah region, at 12:09 AM on Saturday.



According to SGS spokesperson Tarek Aba Al-Khail, the earthquake registered a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter located at a depth of approximately 10.4 kilometers.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).