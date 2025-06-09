Aldar Properties joined forces with King’s College School Wimbledon to establish its first regional campus on Abu Dhabi’s Fahid Island, according to a press release.

After securing regulatory approvals, the new K-12 super-premium school will open in September 2028, offering students a proven pathway to the world's top-ranked universities.

Located within Fahid Island’s community, the new King’s College School Wimbledon Abu Dhabi campus will span 50,000 square meters and accommodate up to 2,220 students.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group CEO at Aldar, said: “This new school at the heart of Fahid Island will further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a premier destination for world-class education and a global center for talent development.”

Sahar Cooper, CEO at Aldar Education, commented: “The school’s holistic approach to education, anchored in strong values, rich co-curricular programs, and personalized pastoral care, will add a new dimension to Aldar Education’s offering and further support Abu Dhabi’s vision to become a regional hub for excellence in education.”

This project marks the initial phase of Aldar’s educational strategy for the island, developed to address increasing demand for premium educational offerings.

Aldar Education’s network, with schools on Yas Island, Khalifa City, and Saadiyat Island, will expand capacity by offering more than 4,000 new student places by the 2028-2029 academic year.

The ADX-listed group recently outlined a master plan for Fahid Island, which has a gross development value exceeding AED 40 billion.

