E& today announced the launch of Business Continuity as a Service (BCaaS) at the World Crises and Emergency Management Summit 2025, organised by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA).

BCaaS is a fully-managed service that supports organisations in identifying potential threats and building effective response mechanisms, empowering them to drive organisational preparedness and operational efficiency.

This solution enhances protection by not only restoring and ensuring the continuity of business but also ensuring that this is achieved within a predefined timeframe.

The service provides an integrated framework tailored to the needs of organisations across essential sectors, including government, federal entities as well as the private sector. By identifying potential threats and implementing effective response mechanisms, it enables organisations to maintain business continuity during disruptions, comply with legal and regulatory requirements, and reduce costs while boosting overall performance. This ensures organisations can deliver enhanced customer experiences, uphold stakeholder confidence, and focus on driving growth and achieving long-term strategic goals.

Abdalla Rashid Alsaadi, Senior Vice President, Group Business Continuity & Crisis Management, e& UAE, said, “Maintaining continuity in operations isn’t just about keeping systems running; it’s about protecting what defines a business – its integrity, reputation, and ability to deliver value. In today’s digitally empowered world, resilience is the cornerstone of innovation and growth. Through our partnership with NCEMA, we’re introducing BCaaS, a holistic solution to drive organisational resilience. This solution protects private and public sector organisations with a holistic approach, ensuring uninterrupted operations with tools that make them future-ready and enable them to adapt, innovate, and thrive.”

E&’s BCaaS provides businesses with a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to ensure operational resilience and continuity. These include Business Continuity Management Systems (BCMS), crisis management planning, and support to meet legal and regulatory requirements, as well as achieving certifications like ISO 22301 and NCEMA 7000. The service also offers Disaster Recovery (DR) sites to manage unexpected disruptions and specialised training in business continuity and crisis management to embed resilience into company culture. Customers have the flexibility to purchase either the complete suite or select components of the core services.

The introduction of BCaaS is an extension of e&’s strategic focus on equipping organisations with the tools needed to navigate today’s unpredictable challenges. By prioritising resilience and operational continuity, e& continues to be a trusted partner for businesses aiming to safeguard their operations and drive sustained growth.