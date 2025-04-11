MTN Group Fintech has announced the appointment of Nikiwe Tanga as chief legal officer.

With a career spanning over 22 years, Tanga’s appointment brings deep institutional knowledge and a wealth of legal and regulatory expertise across multiple markets.

Having joined MTN Group in 2003, she has taken on various assignments, including starting up operations of MTN in the Middle East, where she created the legal function and was tasked with the transfer of skills and knowledge to incoming local incumbents.

She was also seconded to MTN Nigeria to assist in the Corporate Transactions division within the Legal Services structure, as well as to support in the implementation of the listing of MTN Nigeria on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Over the past two years at Group Fintech, Nikiwe has played an instrumental role in shaping the legal framework and governance structures that support MTN’s fintech strategy across the MoMo footprint of 14 markets.

Tanga is an admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa. She holds an LLB degree from the University of Fort Hare. In 2024, she completed her Masters in Business Administration at the Henley Business School (Africa), affiliated with the University of Reading.

In addition to her academic qualifications, she has completed several executive leadership and management programmes, which have further enhanced her strategic and operational capabilities in complex, cross-border environments.

