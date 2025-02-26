Sadad Payment Solutions, a leading business-to-business payment solutions provider in Qatar, today announced a milestone achievement as the first direct payment processor in Qatar to operate entirely on Microsoft Azure. This strategic move aligns with Sadad’s vision of contributing to a cashless economy in the country and underscores its commitment to delivering secure and innovative payment solutions.

Established in 2018, Sadad Payment Solutions has been at the forefront of transforming the financial services landscape in Qatar. By offering online and electronic financial transactions, Sadad provides both individuals and businesses with a secure and efficient means of conducting payments, certified by Visa, Mastercard and Qatar Central Bank. The company’s integrated and comprehensive electronic payment system is designed to cater to diverse business needs, ensuring seamless and secure transactions. Sadad’s mission is also aligned with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, which aim to create a diversified and knowledge-based economy.

Sadad’s decision to leverage Microsoft Azure stems from the unparalleled resilience, scalability, and security offered by the platform. The implementation of Microsoft Azure Infrastructure, Data, AppDev, and Marketplace solutions enabled Sadad to deliver seamless, secure, and highly available payment processing, while optimizing cost efficiency and aligning with the regulatory standards set by the Qatar Central Bank. Azure’s AI-powered analytics and real-time risk management also enabled faster fraud detection and personalized financial services, ensuring a superior customer experience.

“Partnering with Microsoft positioned us to deliver the highest standards of security and reliability to our customers,” said Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Thani of Sadad Payment Solutions. “The robust and always-on Azure infrastructure and the support of the Microsoft team have allowed us to launch successfully and offer a competitive payment solution in the Qatar market. We are proud to lead the way in the fintech space in Qatar and are excited about the opportunities that this collaboration will bring in the future. This achievement aligns with our vision to become the leading e-commerce and online payments company in Qatar and to support the establishment of a cashless economy.”

Lana Khalaf, General Manager, Microsoft Qatar, stated: “We are delighted to support Sadad Payment Solutions in their journey to revolutionize the payment landscape in Qatar. The advanced security features and of the trusted Azure cloud ensure that Sadad can offer unparalleled safety and security in financial transactions, allowing them to meet the stringent demands of the financial services industry with confidence.”

Operating on Microsoft Azure is also empowering Sadad Payment Solutions to meet the evolving demands of the financial services industry with agility and trust. With this milestone, the company aims expand their audience and market reach, and solidify their position as a competitive, cloud-native payment solution provider.

About Sadad Payment Solutions

