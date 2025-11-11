Mezzan Holding, one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of food, beverage, FMCG, and healthcare products in the Gulf region, posted a revenue of KD228.5 million ($744.14 million) for the first nine months of the year, a growth of 3.5% compared to the same period last year.

Net profit after tax is KD4.4 million, up by 19.5%, said the company.

Other 9M 2025 Financial Highlights:

- Operating Profit: KD20.5 million, up by 18.8%.

- EBITDA: KD27 million, up by 13.6%.

- Net profit before tax: KD15.7 million, up by 25.0%.

- Net profit to parent company shareholders: KD13.5 million, up by 20.6%.

Vice Chairman of Mezzan Holding, Mohammad Jassim Al-Wazzan, commented: “Our performance reaffirms the strength of Mezzan’s diversified portfolio and our resilience in a changing market. Delivering double-digit profit growth while absorbing the new Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax (DMTT) framework reflects the discipline and commitment of our teams. We continue to build on the foundations of sustainable growth across our key markets.”

Amr Farghal, CEO of Food & FMCG at Mezzan Holding, said: “Mezzan’s strong performance, including nearly 20 percent growth in net profit, highlights the dedication of our teams, the strength of our brands, and our focus on operational excellence that continues to support sustainable, profitable growth.” – TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

