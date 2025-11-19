Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir continued on Tuesday his nationwide inspection of strategic industrial projects, focusing this week on major food-production facilities in Nubaria and Sadat City.

His tour began at Beyti Food Industries, a subsidiary of the Almarai Group, where he inaugurated five new production lines valued at EGP 1bn. The additions bring the plant’s total to 32 lines, significantly boosting its capacity to meet rising domestic demand and expand exports.

Al-Wazir emphasized that the expansion aligns with Egypt’s broader strategy to attract industrial investment, integrate advanced technologies, and create sustainable employment opportunities.

Among the new installations, the minister inspected upgraded lines for cheese, juice, yogurt, and drinkable yogurt, including a newly commissioned Egyptian-made cheese production machine. He also unveiled Egypt’s first ultra-high-temperature (UHT) milk production line using PET bottles—a milestone in the country’s dairy sector.

Beyti’s 120-feddan facility ranks among Egypt’s largest, with an annual output of 650,000 tonnes and a portfolio of 130 products exported to 45 countries. The plant supports over 6,000 direct and indirect jobs. Executives also showcased the site’s integrated solar-energy system, which generates 7.6 MW and contributes to reduced emissions in line with national clean-energy goals.

In Sadat City, Al-Wazir visited several newly established food-processing facilities. At Mima Foods, a frozen fruits and vegetables manufacturer spanning 12,800 sqm and backed by EGP 1bn in investments, he toured the microbiology lab and observed the full production cycle from washing to freezing and packaging.

He then inspected Pures Food & Beverage, a 12,480-sqm plant producing 110 million liters annually with 80% locally sourced components and EGP 575 million in investments. The minister reviewed its water-treatment station, can-filling line, robotic packaging systems, and plastic-bottle production unit, encouraging the company to expand its export footprint.

The final stop was Karry Food Industries, a leading producer of fruit concentrates, hot pepper paste, purées, and tomato paste. With $40m in investments and an annual capacity of 102,000 tonnes, the facility features advanced labs and a high-efficiency tomato-processing line. Al-Wazir stressed the importance of adopting cutting-edge technologies and maintaining rigorous quality standards.

Concluding the tour, Al-Wazir affirmed that the developments in Nubaria and Sadat City reflect Egypt’s accelerating progress in food manufacturing, driven by robust investment and world-class production capabilities. He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting serious manufacturers, enhancing export competitiveness, and deepening local industrialization to fuel economic growth and sustainable development.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

