MUSCAT - Sohar Port and Freezone plans to foster the growth of an end-to-end solar value-chain ecosystem at the Freezone — one of several new industrial clusters envisioned as part of the port’s expansion in the coming years.

According to Emile Hoogsteden, CEO of SOHAR Port and Freezone, additional clusters planned for development in the Freezone will focus on low-carbon fuels, as well as a complete value chain for electric vehicles and EV batteries.

Speaking to The Energy Year, a UK-based energy and business news platform, Hoogsteden noted that the new clusters are designed to complement existing ones centred on metals, food and petrochemicals.

“These new clusters include a full solar value chain that spans polysilicon, wafers and ingots to cells and modules, as well as downstream chemicals and polymers. The latter two include recyclable plastics, our own biofuel refinery, e-fuels such as methanol and ammonia; and a complete EV and battery value chain, from raw materials to parts”, he said.

Some of the core components of an integrated solar manufacturing hub are already taking shape at SOHAR. A flagship example is United Solar Polysilicon’s world-scale facility, which will produce around 100,000 tonnes of high-purity metallurgical silicon annually — a critical raw material for global solar PV production. The project, representing an investment of around $1.3 billion, will help establish a complete solar-materials base within Oman.

Emile Hoogsteden, CEO of SOHAR Port and Freezone.

Complementing this is JA Solar’s upcoming manufacturing complex, a RO 217 million investment spanning 32.5 hectares in SOHAR Port and Freezone. The plant will feature an integrated solar cell and module production line with capacities of 6 GW and 3 GW respectively and is slated to begin operations in early 2026.

Meanwhile, the port is preparing to unlock new acreage in the Freezone to accommodate sustained investment inflows, which reached $1.2 billion in the first half of 2025, on top of approximately $4 billion during 2024, Hoogsteden said. With Phase 2 of the Freezone already 50 per cent leased, preparations for developing Phase 3 are now underway.

The industrial port area is also nearing capacity. Nearly all of its 2,000 hectares have been leased to a diverse mix of petrochemical, refining, metals and food industries, as well as port operators, utilities and service providers.

“The port has only around 80 hectares [800,000 square metres] left, which is expected to be taken within the next two to three years. This has pushed us to begin expansion discussions with the government. Investment will be in the billions — phased but fast”, he stated.

Underscoring its investment appeal, SOHAR Port and Freezone has achieved its 2050 Vision nearly a quarter-century ahead of schedule. “The target was to be full by 2050, but as of 2025 we are almost fully leased out, with more than $30 billion in investments, 42,000 jobs and $45 billion in annual trade value”, the CEO added.

