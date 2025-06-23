MUSCAT: In line with Oman Vision 2040 human capital growth goals, Oman Investment Authority (OIA) created 1,393 new jobs for Omani nationals during 2024, driving the Omanisation rate among its related entities to a high 77.7 per cent.

The significant contribution to national employment generation was one of the highlights of OIA’s operational performance during 2024, showcased at a press conference held on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

Al Mutasim bin Saeed al Sariri, Director General In-Country Value, OIA, said, "Omanisation continues to be a key objective within many industries in the Sultanate, and the Oman Investment Authority's unrelenting commitment is a testament to its active drive towards advancing the human capital development goals included within Oman Vision 2040."

The move showcases OIA's leadership role in building a sustainable knowledge economy for the future by investing in local talent and strengthening employment bridges for citizens. Vision 2040, the nation's long-term development plan, revolves around human capital and aims to build a competitive workforce capable of addressing the evolving needs of an advanced economy.

Aside from its strategy to create jobs, OIA has also launched various training and upskilling schemes including Nomou, Eidaad, and Mu'tamad. These initiatives seek to prepare young Omanis with the competencies needed for the labor market through formal education, mentorship, and exposure to industries.

Its nucleus is Jadarah, an online site with the purpose of connecting graduates with job and training opportunities. By bridging the gap between education and employment, Jadarah promotes Vision 2040's immediate call to undertake greater integration between school output and the needs of the labour market.

Parallel to this, OIA has increased its support for scholarships, summer internships and joint programmes with higher education institutions. The initiatives give Oman youth practical experience and technical skills to enhance their career preparedness and long-term employability.

OIA's strategy shows the capability of public investment organizations to drive socio-economic transformation by connecting operational goals to national goals. Its consistent focus on localisation, people development, and innovation is positioning it at the core driver of the Vision 2040 ambitions.

With the Sultanate of Oman shifting towards a diversified and sustainable economy, initiatives like those pursued by OIA will be at the heart of releasing the potential of its human assets and driving inclusive and sustainable growth.

