Barceló Hotel Group has announced the rebranding of its Occidental Al Jaddaf property as Barceló Al Jaddaf, thus marking the launch of the Spanish hospitality group’s first Barceló Hotel in UAE.

This rebrand marks its first Barceló Hotel in the UAE, thus highlighting the group’s focus on delivering exceptional guest services to the GCC market, characterised by the elevated service and personalised attention that defines the Barceló brand.

Ideally located just minutes from Dubai’s cultural and business landmarks and Dubai International Airport, Barceló Al Jaddaf has been upgraded to a five-star property that will cater to the diverse needs of both leisure and corporate travellers, said the Spanish group in a statement.

The property boasts 365 well-designed rooms and suites, each featuring contemporary interiors that blend elegance with modern amenities.

Barceló Al Jaddaf offers guests a uniquely tailored experience through attentive service, curated dining and leisure offerings that reflect the vibrant energy of the city, it stated.

On the key rebranding, General Manager Eduardo Espiritusanto said: "Barceló Al Jaddaf embodies the group’s vision to bring closer Spanish hospitality to the UAE. This rebranding marks a leap forward for our brand’s presence in the region and it’s another milestone of the group’s expansion in the Middle East."

The standout feature, he stated, is B-Heaven, a chic Mediterranean fusion restaurant with arresting views, a carefully curated menu and a privileged location in the hotel, by the swimming pool, giving it an “urban beach club” vibe and ambience.

According to him, B-Heaven is making its debut in the GCC, having already garnered acclaim at other Barceló properties worldwide.

Offering a refined space for both relaxation and social gatherings, B-Heaven provides a 180-degree panorama of Dubai’s Skyline, serving as an urban retreat by day and an elegant and lively haven by night.

"Our aim with Barceló Al Jaddaf is to bring Spanish hospitality and savoir-faire to Dubai, through our curated services and standards, renowned around Europe and the Americas, and now in the GCC. We proudly believe that Barceló Al Jaddaf represents the essence of Barceló, integrating our brand’s culture into the local culture, and we are looking forward to conveying this essence to our guests," he added.

With over 300 hotels across 30 countries, Barceló Hotel Group is a global leader in the hospitality industry, known for its dedication to providing authentic and tailored guest experiences.

Founded in 1931 in Spain, Barceló’s commitment to excellence and innovation, paired with its deep-rooted cultural heritage, ensures that guests receive a unique, memorable and responsible stay.

