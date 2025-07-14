Muscat: Omran Group has launched an integrated promotional campaign titled "In Oman" in collaboration with the national travel operator Visit Oman, as part of its efforts to promote domestic tourism and broaden the range of tourism experiences in the Sultanate of Oman.

The campaign, which runs until the end of August, aims to encourage citizens and residents to explore the diverse tourism offerings across Oman's governorates by providing exclusive accommodation packages at the group’s hospitality properties, along with a variety of tourism activities and experiences.

Shabib bin Mohammed Al Maamari, General Manager of Visit Oman, said:"The campaign represents an important milestone in expanding the platform’s digital services. It contributes to promoting Omani destinations and enhancing the user experience through advanced solutions that simplify the tourism planning process."

This initiative is part of a shared vision to strengthen cooperation between national institutions active in the tourism sector and to deliver an integrated tourism experience.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).