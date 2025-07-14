Saudi Arabia ranked first globally in growth of international tourism receipts in Q1 of 2025 compared to Q1 of 2019, according to the World Tourism Barometer published by UN Tourism in May, reported SPA.

As outlined in the report, the Kingdom placed third worldwide in growth of international tourist arrivals and second in the Middle East, in Q1 of 2025, compared to the same period of 2019.

During Q1 of 2025, the Kingdom recorded a remarkable 102% increase in international tourist arrivals compared to the same period in 2019, far exceeding the global average of 3% and the Middle East average of 44%.

This outstanding growth underscores Saudi Arabia’s position as a key player in both regional and global tourism and underlines its unwavering commitment to advancing the sector and realizing its objectives set in Saudi Vision 2030.

